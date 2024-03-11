Insurer Delays and Denials Hamper Patients Seeking At-Home Breathing Machines
(Associated Press) – Doctors around the country say UnitedHealthcare and other insurers have made it harder to get coverage for certain home ventilators that patients like Armant need as their lungs fail. They say patients often must struggle first with less effective — and cheaper — devices before some insurers will pay. In other cases, insurers balk at paying for a second machine needed when patients transfer from their bed to a wheelchair. (Read More)