U.S. Airport Nasal Swabbing Expanding to Chicago and Miami

(Associated Press) – The nation’s top public health agency is expanding a program that tests international travelers for COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention program asks arriving international passengers to volunteer to have their noses swabbed and answer questions about their travel. The program operates at six airports and on Tuesday, the CDC said it was adding two more — Chicago’s O’Hare and Miami.

Those locations should provide more information about respiratory infections coming out of South America, Africa and Asia, particularly, CDC officials said. (Read More)