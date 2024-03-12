Welcome to the Valley of the Creepy AI Dolls

(Wired) – The Mobile World Congress always has more than its fair share of weird. Last week at MWC, the winner’s prize for bonkers went to a Korean company called Hyodol, which proudly showed off a disturbing-looking ChatGPT-enabled companion doll aimed at older adults. Now, this $1,800 AI-enabled doll may well look like something you’d find in a haunted attic, but it’s actually meant to act as an interactive digital pal for people who are lonely or in long-term care facilities. (Read More)