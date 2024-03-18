A New Edition of Hastings Center Report Is Now Available

March 18, 2024

Hastings Center Report (vol. 54, Issue 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Identity Theft, Deep Brain Stimulation, and the Primacy of Post?trial Obligations” by Joseph J. Fins, et al.
  • “Digital Humans to Combat Loneliness and Social Isolation: Ethics Concerns and Policy Recommendations” by Nancy S. Jecker, et al.
  • “Hidden Ethical Challenges in Health Data Infrastructure” by Nicole Contaxis

 

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Disability Ethics, Journal Articles, Public Policy

Ad