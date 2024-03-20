A New Edition of Christian Bioethics Is Now Available
March 20, 2024
Christian Bioethics (vol. 30, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “To Whom Is the Institutional Chaplain Beholden? Reconciling the Christian Chaplain’s Tension of Identity With a Theology of Calling” by Michael Guthrie
- “The Numinous Presence That Binds: How the Chaplain Navigates Disparate Commitments Through the Lens of Hospital Baptism” by Madeleine Rebouché
- “Multi-faith Chaplaincy’s Outcomes-Based Measures: The Tail that Wags the Dog” by Addison S Tenorio