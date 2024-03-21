A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available
March 21, 2024
Clinical Ethics (vol. 19, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fixing Bodies and Shaping Narratives: Epistemic Injustice and the Responses of Medicine and Bioethics to Intersex Human Rights Demands” by Morgan Carpenter
- “Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide: Who Are the Vulnerable?” by Meta Rus and Chris Gastmans
- “The Ethics of forced Care in Dementia: Perspectives of Care Home Staff” by Anne A Fetherston, Julian Hughes and Simon Woods
- “Rational Suicide and Schizophrenia” by Naista Zhand and David Attwood