A New Edition of Clinical Ethics Is Now Available

March 21, 2024

Clinical Ethics (vol. 19, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “Fixing Bodies and Shaping Narratives: Epistemic Injustice and the Responses of Medicine and Bioethics to Intersex Human Rights Demands” by Morgan Carpenter
  • “Euthanasia and Assisted Suicide: Who Are the Vulnerable?” by Meta Rus and Chris Gastmans
  • “The Ethics of forced Care in Dementia: Perspectives of Care Home Staff” by Anne A Fetherston, Julian Hughes and Simon Woods
  • “Rational Suicide and Schizophrenia” by Naista Zhand and David Attwood

 

