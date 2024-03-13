Teens,with Mixed Feelings About Their Own Phones, Say Their Parents Need to Log Off

(NBC News) – Nearly three-quarters of teens surveyed by the Pew Research Center said they feel happy or peaceful when they don’t have their smartphones — but 44% also said they feel anxious without them.

The teens were asked a series of questions about how being without smartphones made them feel, resulting in some slightly contradictory answers. Casting some shadow on that happiness, 40% of teens said they often or sometimes felt upset and another 39% said they felt lonely without a smartphone. (Read More)