Rigid Rules at Methadone Clinics Are Jeopardizing Patients’ Path to Recovery from Opioid Addiction

(STAT News) – As she predicted, Smith was forced to choose her medication over her job. Within weeks, she was late on rent for the apartment she’s lived in for over a decade. In the ensuing three months, Smith dutifully showed up at the clinic each morning. She didn’t consume alcohol or illegal drugs in any quantity. She begged her clinic to restore her take-home doses, restore her freedom, and allow her to return to work. But the clinic hasn’t backed down.

Smith is far from the only patient whose stability, and survival, are being jeopardized by iron-fisted methadone clinics, also known as opioid treatment programs (OTPs). A STAT investigation shows that many of the nation's methadone clinics rely on controlling and punitive strategies that make it harder, not easier, for patients to maintain their recovery.