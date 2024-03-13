In Hospitals, Affordable Housing Gets the Long-Term Investor It Needs
March 13, 2024
(New York Times) – H3C is just one of many examples showing that health care systems are increasingly starting to see benefits in building affordable and safe housing, from the improved health of local communities to how much managed care groups benefit financially from those healthier populations. Those factors and others, including a shortage of housing for their own workers, have pushed health systems to become partners and investors in affordable housing. (Read More)