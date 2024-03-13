How Bad Is Maternal Mortality in the U.S.? A New Study Says It’s Been Overestimated

(NPR) – The CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics’ most recent report put the U.S. maternal mortality rate at a whopping 32.9 deaths per 100,000 births. That number garnered a great deal of attention, including being covered by NPR and other news outlets. A new study suggests the national U.S. maternal mortality rate is actually much lower than that: 10.4 deaths per 100,000 births. (Read More)