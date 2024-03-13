Why Are So Many Young People Getting Cancer What the Data Say

(Nature) – Statistics from around the world are now clear: the rates of more than a dozen cancers are increasing among adults under the age of 50. This rise varies from country to country and cancer to cancer, but models based on global data predict that the number of early-onset cancer cases will increase by around 30% between 2019 and 2030. In the United States, colorectal cancer — which typically strikes men in their mid-60s or older — has become the leading cause of cancer death among men under 50. In young women, it has become the second leading cause of cancer death. (Read More)