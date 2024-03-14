Fungal Diseases Are Spreading Undetected

(Nature) – India’s experience with mucormycosis reflects a broader diagnostic predicament: many low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) lack even the most basic tools for detecting the fungal diseases that kill an estimated 2.5 million people each year. Misdiagnosis often leads to incorrect treatment, and, because people who are immunocompromised are particularly at risk, expanding use of steroids and other immune-suppressing drugs is contributing to the growth of vulnerable populations. People with HIV, cancer and respiratory diseases are especially at risk, particularly where poor sanitation and over-crowding aids the spread of fungal pathogens. (Read More)