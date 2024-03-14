Chatbot AI Makes Racist Judgements on the Basis of Dialect

(Nature) – Large language models (LLMs), including those that power chatbots such as ChatGPT, make racist judgements on the basis of users’ dialect, a preprint study has found.

Researchers found that some artificial intelligence (AI) systems are more likely to recommend the death penalty to a fictional defendant presenting a statement written in African American English (AAE) — a dialect spoken by millions of people in the United States that is associated with the descendants of enslaved African Americans — compared with one written in Standardized American English (SAE). The chatbots were also more likely to match AAE speakers with less-prestigious jobs. (Read More)