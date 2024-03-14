Study: Gilead Antiviral Drug Shows Promise as a Treatment for Ebola Sudan

(STAT News) – A new study suggests the antiviral drug obeldesivir may be effective in curing Ebola Sudan infections, for which there are currently no approved vaccines or treatments. Scientists at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston tested the drug, made by Gilead, in primates, starting treatment 24 hours after the animals were given what should have been a lethal dose of Sudan ebolavirus by intramuscular injection. The five monkeys that were treated all survived; two control animals given a placebo succumbed to the disease. (Read More)