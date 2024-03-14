A Simple Blood Test Can Detect Colorectal Cancer Early, Study Finds
March 14, 2024
(NPR) – At a time when colorectal cancer is on the rise, a new study finds the disease can be detected through a blood test. The results of a clinical trial, published Wednesday, in The New England Journal of Medicine, show that the blood-based screening test detects 83% of people with colorectal cancer. If the FDA approves it, the blood test would be another screening tool to detect the cancer at an early stage. (Read More)