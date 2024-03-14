A Simple Blood Test Can Detect Colorectal Cancer Early, Study Finds

March 14, 2024

An array of vials from blood tests.

(NPR) – At a time when colorectal cancer is on the rise, a new study finds the disease can be detected through a blood test. The results of a clinical trial, published Wednesday, in The New England Journal of Medicine, show that the blood-based screening test detects 83% of people with colorectal cancer. If the FDA approves it, the blood test would be another screening tool to detect the cancer at an early stage. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, highlights, News

Ad