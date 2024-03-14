Delta-8, an Unregulated Form of THC, Is Popular Among High School Students

(NPR) – A national survey of more than 2,000 high school seniors across the country found that more than 11% used a drug called delta-8 THC in the past year. The psychoactive compound is derived from hemp, and often called “diet weed’ or “weed lite.” It’s milder than its cousin, delta-9 THC, the main intoxicant in marijuana, but has similar effects on the brain and the body.

The percentage of teens using the drug is higher in the 19 states with no regulations around the compound and in states where marijuana has not been legalized. (Read More)