House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok or Force Sale of the Chinese Video App

(Wall Street Journal) – The House voted overwhelmingly to approve a bill on Wednesday that would ban TikTok from operating in the U.S. or force a sale, setting the stage for a final showdown in the Senate, where lawmakers signaled a more cautious approach on the legislation.

The measure passed 352 to 65, with one member voting present, showing broad bipartisan support for cracking down on the app. The vote moved Congress closer to an unprecedented ban of one of the most popular apps in the U.S., with lawmakers balancing national-security worries with concerns about freedom of speech, the impact on TikTok users and creators, and misgivings about interfering with a company’s business operations. (Read More)