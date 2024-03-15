Her Insurer Stopped Approving Her Medicine That Worked. Will a New State Law Help?

(NPR) – Doctors have long complained about how the prior authorization process gets in the way of delivering care to patients. Insurance companies say the point is to make sure doctors prescribe the most cost effective treatments.

States are responding to complaints from physicians and patients, and pursuing legislation to try to set some ground rules on prior authorization. New Jersey was the second state to pass this kind of legislation after Washington state. D.C. adopted a similar law late last year, and more than two dozen states have similar bills going through the legislative process. (Read More)