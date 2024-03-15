How the World Has Radically Cut Child Deaths, in One Chart

March 15, 2024

Image of a globe

(Vox) – Children worldwide are less likely to die before they reach the age of 5 than at any time in recorded history, according to new data from the United Nations. The worldwide mortality rate for kids younger than 5 years old was slashed in half in 2022 compared to the turn of the century. Child mortality was even higher in 1990, when 13 million children under 5 died. By 2022, the most recent year for which data is available, that number hovered around 4.9 million. (Read More)

