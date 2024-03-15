(Vox) – On a very basic level, it’s easy to write a computer program that claims it’s a person but isn’t. Typing the command line “Print (“I’m a person! Please don’t kill me!”)” will do it. Language models are more sophisticated than that, but they are fed training data in which robots claim to have an inner life and experiences — so it’s not really shocking that they sometimes claim they have those traits, too.

Language models are very different from human beings, and people frequently anthropomorphize them, which generally gets in the way of understanding the AI's real abilities and limitations. Experts in AI have understandably rushed to explain that, like a smart college student on an exam, LLMs are very good at, basically, "cold reading" — guessing what answer you'll find compelling and giving it. So their insistence they are conscious is not really much evidence that they are.