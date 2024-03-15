New Curbs on Medical Device Sterilizer Ease Fears of Shortages
March 15, 2024
(Axios) – New federal restrictions on a cancer-causing chemical that’s essential for sterilizing medical devices may have balanced out long-running concerns about protecting public health without choking the medical supply chain. But the tradeoffs won’t entirely go away until scientists cancreate a reliable alternative to ethylene oxide, the odorless gas that’s been the subject of numerous civil claims and lawsuits. (Read More)