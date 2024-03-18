Group Urges Illinois Lawmakers to Reject Assisted Suicide Legislation

(Center Square via MSN) – A group called Stop Assisted Suicide Illinois is taking a stand against the proposed legislation, and Wednesday during a news conference urged lawmakers to reject the measure.

“I believe that the role of a physician is to affirm the lives of patients, to relieve suffering, and give compassionate, competent care as long as our patients live,” said Dr. Kevin Garner, medical director of Chestnut Health Systems. “Assisted suicide ushers in abuse, discrimination and injustice.” (Read More)