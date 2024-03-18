U.S. Is Investigating Meta for Role in Drug Sales

(Wall Street Journal) – Federal authorities are investigating Meta Platforms for its role in the illicit sale of drugs, according to documents and people familiar with the matter.

U.S. prosecutors in Virginia have been sending subpoenas and asking questions as part of a criminal grand jury probe looking into whether the company’s social-media platforms are facilitating and profiting from the illegal sale of drugs, the people familiar with the matter said. Meta is the owner of Instagram and Facebook. (Read More)