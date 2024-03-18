Haiti’s Hospitals Survived Cholera and Covid. Gangs Are Closing Them.

(New York Times) – A gang assault on Haiti’s capital has left an already weak health care system in tatters. More than half of the medical facilities in Port-au-Prince and a large rural region called Artibonite are closed or not operating at full capacity, experts said, because they are too dangerous to reach or their medicine and other supplies have been stolen.

In a country where the United Nations estimates that up to one million people are facing the threat of famine, the unraveling of the medical infrastructure threatens to put thousands more lives at risk.