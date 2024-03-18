Pandemic Pact Crunch Time: Final Treaty Talks Start to Prevent Future Deaths

March 18, 2024

Digitally enhanced image of a coronavirus

(Axios) – An international draft treaty aimed at bolstering readiness for the next pandemic enters a final round of scheduled negotiations Monday, with key disagreements remaining about how much knowledge and product drugmakers must share with the world.

Why it matters: COVID-19 laid bare global health inequities — and exacerbated them, as low- and middle-income countries received vaccines far later than other countries despite global sharing efforts hatched during the crisis. (Read More)

