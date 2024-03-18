From Anxiety to Cancer, the Evidence Against Ultra-Processed Food Piles Up

(NPR) – At a time when Americans consume more than half of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods, there is increasing evidence that eating too many of these foods can make us sick. A study published in the British Medical Journal finds people who consume high amounts of these foods have an increased risk of anxiety, depression, obesity, metabolic syndrome, certain cancers including colorectal cancer and premature death. The data come from more than 9 million people who participated in dozens of studies, which researchers analyzed as part of umbrella review. (Read More)