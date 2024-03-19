Laboring in the Dark

March 19, 2024

image of an oocyte being fertilized with a needle

(The New Atlantis) – Having twins, I didn’t get the low-risk home birth with a midwife I’d dreamed of in my youth. My pregnancy was medically managed from beginning to end. But I did go deep into myself, suffer something beautiful, and come out humbler and wiser, babes in arms. I now have two beautiful, naughty, brilliant girls. They are no less real, no less human, independent, and surprising for having been conceived in the lab. And I have no lingering doubts about whether I’ve earned full entry into motherhood, even if I’ve never gotten pregnant or given birth from the comfort of home. (Read More)

