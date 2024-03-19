Health Workers Fear It’s Profits Before Protection as CDC Revisits Airborne Transmission

(KFF Health News) – Across the country, hospital leadership cited advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the limits of airborne transmission. The agency’s early statements backed employers’ insistence that N95 masks, or respirators, were needed only during certain medical procedures conducted at extremely close distances.

Such policies were at odds with doctors’ observations, and they conflicted with advice from scientists who study airborne viral transmission. Their research suggested that people could get covid after inhaling SARS-CoV-2 viruses suspended in teeny-tiny droplets in the air as infected patients breathed. But this research was inconvenient at a time when N95s were in short supply and expensive. (Read More)