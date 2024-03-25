New Articles from BMC Medical Ethics Are Now Available
March 25, 2024
BMC Medical Ethics has new articles available online.
Articles include:
- “A Bioethical Perspective on the Meanings behind a Wish to Hasten Death: A meta-ethnographic Review” by Paulo J. Borges, Pablo Hernández-Marrero and Sandra Martins Pereira
- “Layered Vulnerability and Researchers’ Responsibilities: Learning from Research Involving Kenyan Adolescents Living with Perinatal HIV Infection” by Mary Kimani, et al.
- “Moral Approval of Xenotransplantation in Egypt: Associations with Religion, Attitudes towards Animals and Demographic Factors” by Gabriel Andrade, et al.
- “Cross-cultural Perspectives on intelligent assistive Technology in Dementia Care: Comparing Israeli and German Experts’ Attitudes” by Hanan AboJabel, Johannes Welsch and Silke Schicktanz