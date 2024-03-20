Lawmakers Seek Bipartisan Breakthrough for Legislation to Provide Federal Protections for IVF
March 20, 2024
(CBS News) – Democratic Rep. Susan Wild of Pennsylvania opened her letter to colleagues with a statistic, and hoped it’d land with Republican members, too. Wild is seeking a rarity in this Congress, a bipartisan coalition on a politically charged issue: federal legislation to offer broad protections for in vitro fertilization treatment. Wild’s letter, obtained by CBS News, urges fellow lawmakers to co-sponsor her proposal. (Read More)