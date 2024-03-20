AP Finds Grueling Conditions in Indian Shrimp Industry That Report Calls ‘Dangerous and Abusive’

(Associated Press) – With shrimp the leading seafood eaten in the United States, the largest supplier in this country is India, where the industry struggles with labor and environmental problems.

The Associated Press traveled in February to the state of Andhra Pradesh in southeast India to document working conditions in the booming industry, after obtaining an advance copy of an investigation released Wednesday by the Chicago-based Corporate Accountability Lab, a human rights legal group, that found workers face “dangerous and abusive conditions.” (Read More)