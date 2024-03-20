Parkinson’s Disease Can Now Be Detected Through the Skin

(Wall Street Journal) – The skin test is an important part of progress researchers are making against Parkinson’s, the second-most common age-related neurodegenerative condition, which is on the rise and a major driver of disability, dementia and death. The test Lucas received, made by CND Life Sciences, a medical technology company in Scottsdale, Ariz., is one of a few in use or development to allow doctors to diagnose Parkinson’s based on biology rather than symptoms that can take years to appear. (Read More)