UnitedHealth Faces Growing Legal Headaches from Cyberattack

(Axios) – UnitedHealth Group is facing growing class-action lawsuits from health care providers over financial losses they say they’ve suffered from a massive cyberattack that’s crippled payments across the industry for weeks. Why it matters: It adds to the potential legal fallout for UnitedHealth over the attack at subsidiary Change Healthcare, as it also faces a federal investigation and patient lawsuits over breached data and trouble filling prescriptions. (Read More)