A Bat Infestation, Postponed Surgeries and Unpaid Bills: A Hospital Chain in Crisis

March 20, 2024

Empty hosptial hallway with dimmed lights

(Wall Street Journal) – Steward Health Care System, which operates the hospital, brought in a pest-control company, which discovered another 3,000 or so Brazilian free-tailed and evening bats in the building. “That’s been a known issue,” said retired nurse Vonnay Norbury, who used to see bats in the hospital’s stairwell.

The hospital evacuated the floor, and the bat-removal workers came in. Last fall, Rentokil North America sued Steward for $1.6 million of allegedly unpaid bills, including $936,320 for the bat removal.

Steward, which operates 31 hospitals in eight states, is in a deep cash crunch. At its Florida hospitals, vendors who haven’t been paid have stopped delivering artificial knees and other supplies, causing some surgeries to be postponed. (Read More)

