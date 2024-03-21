Here’s Proof You Can Train an AI Model Without Slurping Copyrighted Content

(Wired) – Two announcements Wednesday offer evidence that large language models can in fact be trained without the permissionless use of copyrighted materials.

A group of researchers backed by the French government have released what is thought to be the largest AI training dataset composed entirely of text that is in the public domain. And the nonprofit Fairly Trained announced that it has awarded its first certification for a large language model built without copyright infringement, showing that technology like that behind ChatGPT can be built in a different way to the AI industry's contentious norm.