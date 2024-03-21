Cutting-Edge CAR-T Cancer Therapy Is Now Made in India–At One-Tenth the Cost

March 21, 2024

(Nature) – A small Indian biotechnology company is producing a home-grown version of a cutting-edge cancer treatment known as chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy that was pioneered in the United States. CAR-T therapies are used mainly to treat blood cancers and have burgeoned in the past few years. The Indian CAR-T therapy costs one-tenth that of comparable commercial products available globally. (Read More)

