Telehealth Sites Promise Cure for ‘Male Menopause’ Despite FDA Ban on Off-Label Ads

(KFF Health News) – Online stores sprang up during the covid-19 pandemic’s telehealth boom touting testosterone as a cure-all for men’s age-related illnesses — despite FDA rules issued years ago restricting such “low testosterone” advertising.

In ads on Google, Facebook, and elsewhere, testosterone telemedicine websites may promise a quick fix for sluggishness and low libido in men. But evidence for that is lacking, physicians said, and the midlife malaise for which testosterone is being touted as a solution is more likely caused by chronic medical conditions, poor diet, or a sedentary lifestyle. In fact, doctors urge caution — and the FDA recommends that all testosterone supplements carry a warning that they may increase the risk of heart attack and stroke. (Read More)