Kate, Princess of Wales, Says She Has Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemotherapy
March 22, 2024
(Associated Press) – Kate, the Princess of Wales, has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said Friday in a stunning announcement that follows weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.
Her condition was disclosed in a video message recorded Wednesday in Windsor and broadcast Friday, coming after relentless speculation on social media ever since she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. (Read More)