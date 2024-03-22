Kate, Princess of Wales, Says She Has Cancer and Is Undergoing Chemotherapy

March 22, 2024

Buckingham palace

(Associated Press) – Kate, the Princess of Wales, has cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy, she said Friday in a stunning announcement that follows weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts.

Her condition was disclosed in a video message recorded Wednesday in Windsor and broadcast Friday, coming after relentless speculation on social media ever since she was hospitalized in January for unspecified abdominal surgery. (Read More)

