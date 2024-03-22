The Ultimate Green Burial? Human Composting Lets You Replenish the Earth After Death
March 22, 2024
(NPR) – Seven states have legalized human composting to date, including Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Nevada, Vermont, and New York. It took California lawmakers three tries to pass a law to do the same, but it won’t take effect until 2027.
Opposition has mainly come from religious institutions that consider human composting “undignified,” and which highlight the scarcity of research proving the practice is safe and environmentally beneficial. (Read More)