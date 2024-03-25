As Princess of Wales Reveals Diagnosis, Doctors Warn of Mysterious Cancer ‘Epidemic’
(The Telegraph) – Leading doctors have warned of a mysterious new “epidemic” of abdominal cancers in younger people. Following the Princess of Wales’s announcement of her diagnosis on Friday, specialist clinicians have said that in recent years they have seen a significant increase in under-45s presenting with cancers typically seen in older patients.
Many are fit and outwardly healthy, prompting a scramble among scientists to establish what is causing the trend. (Read More)