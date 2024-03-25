Choosing to Skip Sex and Go Straight to I.V.F.

(New York Times) – Dr. Alan Copperman, the chief executive of RMA of New York, a fertility center, is one of many doctors seeing more couples, who are well aware of the challenges of conceiving and carrying a healthy baby to full term, skip sex and go straight to I.V.F.

The challenges that couples cite vary widely. They may not "have the time to try naturally," said Dr. Copperman, who is also a professor of obstetrics, gynecology and reproductive science at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York. "They want to use technology to achieve their reproductive goals," he said.