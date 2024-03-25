Hospitals Are Adding Billions in ‘Facility’ Fees for Routine Care

March 25, 2024

An empty hospital bed

(Wall Street Journal) – Hospitals are adding billions of dollars in facility fees to medical bills for routine care in outpatient centers they own. Once an annoyance, the fees are now pervasive, and in some places they are becoming nearly impossible to avoid, data compiled for The Wall Street Journal show. The fees are spreading as hospitals press on with acquisitions, snapping up medical groups and tacking on the additional charges. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, Informed Consent, News

Ad