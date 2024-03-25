Hospitals Are Adding Billions in ‘Facility’ Fees for Routine Care
March 25, 2024
(Wall Street Journal) – Hospitals are adding billions of dollars in facility fees to medical bills for routine care in outpatient centers they own. Once an annoyance, the fees are now pervasive, and in some places they are becoming nearly impossible to avoid, data compiled for The Wall Street Journal show. The fees are spreading as hospitals press on with acquisitions, snapping up medical groups and tacking on the additional charges. (Read More)