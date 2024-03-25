SCOTUS Abortion Pill Case Could Reverse Unexpected Rise in Abortions

(Axios) – Eliminating the federal right to abortion surprisingly hasn’t reversed a yearslong rise in the number of legal abortions in the U.S. — but a case the Supreme Court hears on Tuesday just might. Why it matters: The justices will consider rolling back federal policies that made it easier to access a key abortion drug that’s grown in prominence as states enacted near or total abortion bans after Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022. (Read More)