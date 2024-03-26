F.D.A. Authorizes New Drug to Protect High-Risk Patients from Covid

(New York Times) – The Food and Drug Administration has greenlit a new medicine to protect some of the people most at risk from Covid.

The agency granted emergency use authorization for Pemgarda, a monoclonal antibody infusion, in immunocompromised people ages 12 and older. The drug is intended to protect against Covid for people who are not likely to mount an adequate immune response after vaccination. This includes those who have received stem cell or organ transplants and cancer patients taking medications that suppress the immune system. (Read More)