For Patients with Disabilities, This Doctor Prioritizes Independence–And Fun

(NPR) – Holistic health care like this is rare among the country’s 2 million adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. Carlson’s doctor, Clarissa Kripke, says this is what it looks like when health care “does better” by people with disabilities; it takes money, effort and, importantly, the conviction that sometimes physical health takes a second seat to joy. Kripke’s goal is to provide care that extends beyond medical transactions.

“Health care is about helping people to participate fully in their lives,” Kripke said, “not just about curing disease.” (Read More)