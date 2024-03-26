At Least 6 People Unaccounted for After Cargo Ship Crash Levels Baltimore Bridge

March 26, 2024

(NBC News) – A major Baltimore bridge collapsed like a house of cards early Tuesday morning after it was struck by a container ship, sending several vehicles plunging into the dark water below, sparking an intense search for survivors and shutting down one of the nation’s busiest ports.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore declared a state of emergency and said the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge was most likely the result of an accident and not an act of terrorism. (Read More)

