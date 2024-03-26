Inside the Operating Room: Doctors Test a Revolutionary Brain-Computer Implant

(Wall Street Journal) – Jeffrey Keefer lay on an operating table in the oldest hospital in America surrounded by a surgical team, a group of engineers and a gaggle of spectators hoping to witness the early stages of a healthcare revolution.

Keefer was undergoing brain surgery to relieve symptoms of Parkinson’s disease—but since his skull would be open for around four hours anyway, he had also agreed to have an experimental device called a brain-computer interface temporarily implanted.

The unit, developed by Precision Neuroscience, sat on the surface of Keefer’s brain for 25 minutes, reading his mind. During that time, he performed a series of exercises with his hands while engineers matched his brain signals to his movements. (Read More)