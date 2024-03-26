British Riding Star Caroline March Dies Aged 31 in Assisted Suicide After Career-Ending Spinal Cord Injury

March 26, 2024

(LBC) – The family of British riding star Caroline March have shared a final letter from the star revealing she chose to end her life aged 31 using assisted suicide following a horror spinal cord injury. The British rider suffered the life changing injury in 2022 during a fall in Burnham Market, an accident which ended the star’s international riding career.

Now, in a heartbreaking letter penned by March before her death, the star has revealed how she missed the “adrenaline hits” and “spontaneity” of life in the saddle. (Read More)

