A New Edition of Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy Is Now Available
April 1, 2024
Medicine, Health Care and Philosophy (vol. 27, no. 1, 2024) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “How Do Roles Impact suicidal Agents’ Obligations?” by Suzanne E. Dowie
- “From a Critique of the Principle of Autonomy to an Ethic of Heteronomy” by Florian Martinet-Kosinski
- “Personhood as Projection: The Value of multiple Conceptions of Personhood for Understanding the Dehumanisation of People Living with Dementia” by Paula Boddington, Andy Northcott and Katie Featherstone