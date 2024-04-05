A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available

April 5, 2024

Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 20, no. 4, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Lead Essay—Viral Trajectories” by Paul Komesaroff, et al.
  • “COVID, Vulnerability, and the Death of Solidarity: ‘Who Do We Not Save?'” by J. L. Scully
  • “Radicalizing Hope” by Michael Chapman and Paul Komesaroff
  • “Deconstructing COVID Time” by Claire Colebrook
  • “Vaccine Mandates and Cultural Safety” by R. Matthews, K. Menzel

 

