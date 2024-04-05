A New Edition of Journal of Bioethical Inquiry Is Now Available
April 5, 2024
Journal of Bioethical Inquiry (vol. 20, no. 4, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Lead Essay—Viral Trajectories” by Paul Komesaroff, et al.
- “COVID, Vulnerability, and the Death of Solidarity: ‘Who Do We Not Save?'” by J. L. Scully
- “Radicalizing Hope” by Michael Chapman and Paul Komesaroff
- “Deconstructing COVID Time” by Claire Colebrook
- “Vaccine Mandates and Cultural Safety” by R. Matthews, K. Menzel